AI doesn't explain itself - machine learning has a "Deus ex Machina" problem

By Neil Raden
diginomica.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's become something of a pattern when software developers explain some difficult, amazing or intractable process as, "machine learning handles that," sidestepping how thoroughly or carefully this important set of steps works. For modern technology, it's a clumsy application of a two-thousand-year-old plot device: the "Deus ex Machina" ~When the...

diginomica.com

Comments / 0

