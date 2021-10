As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Chargers, we're checking out what they're saying in Los Angeles about the game. "[Kareem Hunt] certainly is an outstanding runner. [He] can catch the ball, too, and then Nick Chubb, he's such a powerful runner and he's got speed too. As much as he's a power runner, this guy can really run. It's a really, really good tandem right now. It's as good a tandem as anybody in the NFL … these two guys are as good as it gets on contact, that's what the data will tell you." Chargers head coach Brandon Staley on facing Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt.

