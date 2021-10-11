CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago shootings: At least 39 shot, 3 fatally, in weekend gun violence, police say

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO -- At least 39 people were shot, three fatally, in Chicago gun violence so far this weekend. One person was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by Sunday morning in West Town on the Northwest Side. Gunfire erupted from a dark-colored vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the 1500-block of North Milwaukee Avenue, striking five people, Chicago police said. A 32-year-old man was shot in the chest and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died, police said. Another man, 30, was shot in his left leg, and was taken to Stroger, police said. A woman, 22, was shot in her right leg and a 25-year-old woman was shot in her back, police said. Both were also taken to Stroger, police said. Another 25-year-old woman went to Swedish Covenant Hospital with a gunshot wound to her left leg, police said. Their conditions were stabilized, according to police.

Dan Murphy
4d ago

This just can't be true.... Chicago has strict gun control in place! No way there's any "gun violence" with such strict gun control laws

XInfantryman
4d ago

Defunding the police is working out exactly like the Democrat's planned. Remember and this is a fact, Democrats started the KKK.

Mr. Ben
4d ago

How's that Defund the Police and all those Gun Regulations working out for You?? About as Good as Most Democrat Run Towns, Not worth Two Sh¡ts!

