HOLYOKE — Many pre-retirees focus solely on their 401K and pension when deciding when to retire but neglect to consider how they will find purpose and fulfillment in the next chapter of their lives. A person who retires at age 65 will be active for 20 years or more after leaving their full-time job. How will they fill those 2,000-plus hours they have previously devoted to their career?

HOLYOKE, MA ・ 4 HOURS AGO