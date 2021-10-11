A That ‘70s Show spinoff is heading to Netflix

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned.
The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices.
The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world.
Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
Comments / 0