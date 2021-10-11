CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

A That ‘70s Show spinoff is heading to Netflix

By Christian Saclao
geekspin
geekspin
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Netflix is expanding the That ‘70s Show franchise with a new spinoff. The streaming giant announced last week that it has given a formal series green light to That ‘90s Show, a follow-up to the hit That ‘70s Show created by spouses Bonnie and Terry Turner and Mark Brazil. That...

geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Fox Developing Animated Comedy ‘Dirt Girls’ From Victoria Vincent

Fox is developing the animated comedy “Dirt Girls,” Variety has learned. The series hails from Victoria Vincent, who will serve as writer and executive producer. Fox’s Bento Box Entertainment will provide the animation. The project came through Vincent’s participation in Bento Box’s SkunkWorks program, which is designed to discover, cultivate and develop new creators and voices. The series takes place in an alienated suburban neighborhood, where two unsupervised kid sisters, Lucy and Pia, find depraved ways to keep themselves entertained while dealing with the confusing, dark aspects of the encroaching adult world. Vincent most recently worked as director on the Netflix animated series “We...
TV SERIES
geekspin

The best trailers from New York Comic Con 2021

A number of trailers for returning TV series and new movies were released at New York Comic Con 2021 last week, and if you haven’t watched any of them yet, here’s a quick list of the must-see teasers that debuted at this year’s annual fan convention. Lost in Space season...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
geekspin

The 4400 reboot: What will happen in the series premiere?

The CW has released the full synopsis for the series premiere of 4400, the network’s reboot of the sci-fi series The 4400, which originally ran for four seasons from 2004 to 2007 on USA Network. According to the synopsis for the reboot’s first episode, over the last century at least...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘Saved by the Bell’ Season 2 Gets November Launch, First-Look Photos (TV News Roundup)

The second season of Peacock’s “Saved by the Bell” reimagining will stream Nov. 24. In the second season, Bayside High is back in session, despite the Season 1 finale teasing the emergence of COVID-19 in the world of the show. Now, the students are getting ready to compete in the Southern California School Spirit Competition, with Mac (Mitchell Hoog) seeing it as a way to finally get out of his father Zack’s (Mark-Paul Gosselaar) shadow. Meanwhile, Daisy (Haskiri Velazquez) finds herself paying more attention to her love life than she wants to; Jamie (Belmont Cameli) leans on Lexi (Josie Totah) in...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
The Hollywood Reporter

HBO Max’s ‘What Happened, Brittany Murphy?’: TV Review

Audiences have been spoiled by a semi-recent run of scripted and documentary projects offering thoughtful reevaluations of celebrities, mostly female, whose images were shaped and manipulated by a corrosive corner of media culture in the ’90s, ’00s and beyond. From Britney Spears to Princess Diana to Marcia Clark to Britney Spears to Tonya Harding to Princess Diana to Britney Spears to Monica Lewinsky to Lorena Bobbitt to Britney Spears, we’ve seen time and again how filters of sensationalism and sexism can pollute a public image and leave a very real person trapped in a constructed and commodified prison. Brittany Murphy, who died...
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

Who Was The Most Expensive Guest Star On NCIS?

Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs, played by Mark Harmon, and the rest of the "NCIS" team have been solving crimes for nearly 20 years on the CBS drama. Per The Hollywood Reporter, it's the "No. 1 global TV series in the world" and is "licensed in more than 200 countries and territories." The original series is so popular that it has led to several spin-offs, including "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles," and the most recent spinoff, "NCIS: Hawaii."
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Season 11 Trailer: Larry David Returns as a ‘Singular Man’ on HBO

The world has changed but Larry David hasn’t. That’s the best possible news for the legion fanbase of “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” the comedian’s long-running half-hour series. HBO dropped the trailer for its upcoming Season 11 on Wednesday, October 13, featuring guest stars Patton Oswalt, Vince Vaughn, Jon Hamm, Seth Rogen, and more. The series originally debuted in 2001 and has run for more than 100 episodes. “Curb Your Enthusiasm” stars “Seinfeld” co-creator David as an over-the-top version of himself in an unsparing but tongue-in-cheek depiction of his fictionalized life. The series also stars Susie Essman (“Broad City”), Jeff Garlin (“The Goldbergs”),...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Big Show
Person
Ashton Kutcher
Person
Mila Kunis
Person
Danny Masterson
Person
Tom Werner
Person
Laura Prepon
Person
Glenn Howerton
Person
Topher Grace
Person
Terry Turner
thefocus.news

Who was Mrs Minifield on The Cosby Show? Lili Bernard's career explored

Lili Bernard has made headlines after filing a lawsuit against Bill Cosby accusing him of assault after meeting on The Cosby Show – who was her character Mrs Minifield?. According to court documents obtained by CNN, Lili Bernard has accused Cosby of assaulting her while she was involuntarily intoxicated in or around August 1990 in the Trump Taj Mahal casino resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
In Style

Here's an Exclusive Behind-the-Scenes Look at Megan Fox's New boohoo Collaboration

For those who have felt a tad envious over Megan Fox's recent outfit choices, wishing they, too, had a closet full of cutouts and sexy staples, now is your chance to finally steal the actress' signature style — for a wallet-friendly price. Fox and her stylist, Maeve Reilly, teamed up with the brand boohoo to release a new clothing collaboration, which drops on Tuesday, October 19.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Netflix Series#That 70s Show#The Spinoff#Bonnie And Terry Turner#Red Forman#The Carsey Werner Company#Point Place
Page Six

Honey Boo Boo, 16, and boyfriend Dralin Carswell, 20, are Instagram-official

Alana Thomspon, also known as “Honey Boo Boo,” has finally gone Instagram-official with her boyfriend, Dralin Carswell, after six months of dating. “🎃🎃 spooky season 🎃🎃,” the reality star, 16, captioned a photo of herself and her 20-year-old beau at a pumpkin patch on Monday. The “Mama June: From Not...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
TVLine

Conners EPs Discuss Dan and Louise's 'Tumultuous' Wedding, MIA Guests — Plus, Was Tornado a Roseanne Nod?

Louise Goldufski is officially one of The Conners. Dan’s longtime girlfriend (played since Season 1 by recurring guest star Katey Sagal) married into the blue-collar family during Wednesday’s episode of the ABC comedy, which saw a dangerous tornado rip through the church and nearly derail the proceedings. But Jackie, who was previously ordained online, was able to step in for the minister and officiate the precarious ceremony. The nuptials also brought together exes Ben and Darlene, who had not spent any considerable amount of time in the same room since Ben broke things off in the Season 4 premiere. Making matters even...
TV & VIDEOS
geekspin

geekspin

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Technology, trends and entertainment for geeks.

 https://geekspin.co

Comments / 0

Community Policy