Deontay Wilder trainer explains reason for Tyson Fury snub after knockout loss

By Jack Rathborn
The Independent
 5 days ago

Deontay Wilder refused to accept a truce with Tyson Fury after his brutal knockout defeat due to “serious issues” with the Briton remaining.

That’s according to his trainer Malik Scott, who concedes he wanted to shake hands with Fury’s team, including fellow trainer SugarHill Steward.

Fury admitted to being upset at Wilder’s snub and labelled him “an idiot”, but Scott has now explained the mindset of his fighter in defeat.

“Deontay looks at Fury as a man he had serious issues with concerning things he felt and certain allegations that were out and things that he’d seen with his own eyes,” Scott told ES News . “Tonight, after they released all that energy, he still felt the way he felt.

“When he left the ring, and I was following him out, I was going to go shake the competitor’s hand, tell them, ‘good fight, man’. We were not just going up against Tyson Fury.”

The Bronze Bomber attended University Medical Center immediately after the fight, suffering a broken hand.

“He’s good, he’s up in his room; I took him up to his room afterwards,” Scott added. “He saw the doctor but everything is cool. He’s got a busted lip and broke his hand... broke his finger or his knuckle or something like that.

“Life goes on, Fury I assume will get the [Oleksandr] Usyk shot which would be good. I really don’t want Deontay talking about boxing or doing. nothing to do with boxing for quite some time, I want him to get some rest after this.

“Even after the last fight he was so worked up he never really got to res.t He deserves a good rest and we’ll make sure he gets it. I’m going to head down to Tuscaloosa in a few days to spend some time with him.”

After a litany of excuses in following the rematch, Wilder simply conceded Fury’s extra weight was too much to overcome.

“I did my best, but it wasn’t good enough tonight,” he said. “I’m not sure what happened.

“I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn’t come in at 277 pounds to be a ballet dancer.

“He came to lean on me, try to rough me up and he succeeded.”

