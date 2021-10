Elliot, a veteran of the war in Iraq, has returned home to Philadelphia wanting to connect: to friends, to family, to a job… to something. His Latinx community seems like a soft place to land, but issues with PTSD and an unplanned reunion with his estranged mother thwart his plans. Will a trip to Puerto Rico clear his head and set him on a new path? The ways in which he achieves new beginnings are explored in Quiara Alegría Hudes’ (In the Heights) Pulitzer Prize-winning Water by the Spoonful, which is being produced (in English) as a collaboration between the SUNY Brockport Department of Theatre and Music Studies and the Rochester Latino Theatre Company (RLTC). The play, a heartfelt and poetic meditation on lives on the brink of redemption, opens on Friday, October 8, at 7:30 p.m., in the Tower Fine Arts Center Mainstage Theatre, 180 Holley Street, Brockport.

