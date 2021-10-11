CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

DC Fans Are Roasting The Injustice Movie

By Scott Campbell
wegotthiscovered.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDC fans were hyped when it was first announced that the massively popular video game Injustice: Gods Among Us was getting a feature length adaptation, and with good reason. The console favorite is held in high regard, and the comic book company is famed for delivering a nonstop barrage of well-made and enjoyable animated movies.

wegotthiscovered.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

The Miseducation of Ben Affleck: How ‘The Tender Bar’ and ‘The Last Duel’ Could Turn the Oscar Page (Again)

Ben Affleck is an accomplished actor, producer, writer and director, proven by his two Academy Awards. So why does social media chatter generally refer to each of his new and effective outings worthy of Oscars consideration as a “comeback?” In the middle of his newest film “The Last Duel,” it dawned on me. Nothing regarding his interpretation of Count Pierre d’Alençon should work with his sensibilities as an actor. Yet he completely steals the show in one of three segments designed to belong to Jacques Le Gris (played by Adam Driver). Unfortunately, the Hollywood machine, critics and consumers have taken his abilities for...
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Injustice Images Tease the Violent Action of the Animated DC Movie

Several new images from Warner Bros. upcoming animated adaptation of Injustice have now been unveiled, teasing the vendetta that will tear the Justice League apart. The images give us a good look at the large roster of beloved DC characters, including the likes of Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Superman, and Green Arrow, as well as hinting at the drama that is soon to befall them.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Blazing World’: Film Review

Here’s the thing about dreams. They’re almost always boring to think about unless they’re your own, or you’re a therapist who’s being paid to analyze them. Unfortunately, that hasn’t stopped Carlson Young from expanding her acclaimed 2018 short into this feature film, which the debuting filmmaker says was inspired by a recurring dream and the 17th century science fiction novel of the same name by Margaret Cavendish. Although The Blazing World boasts visual stylishness to spare, viewers will be hard-pressed to enjoy going down this cinematic rabbit hole. That’s not a random reference; the film, which Young also co-wrote (with Pierce...
MOVIES
Variety

‘The Black Phone’ Trailer: Ethan Hawke Is a Terrifying Masked Kidnapper in Blumhouse Horror

The next nightmare-inducing Blumhouse horror movie is here. Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for Scott Derrickson’s “The Black Phone,” set to hit theaters on February 4. Starring Ethan Hawke, the film follows an abducted boy locked in a basement stained with the blood of half a dozen other murdered children. In the cellar with him is a black, antique telephone with a disconnected cord. However, the phone rings at night with calls from the dead children, helping the boy plot his escape. In the trailer, Hawke first appears in white face paint and a top hat, struggling with falling grocery bags...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oliver Hudson
Person
Justin Hartley
Person
Anson Mount
Person
Gillian Jacobs
Person
Kevin Pollak
meaws.com

DC supervillain Poison Ivy reportedly has a solo movie in the works

According to Giant Freakin’ Robot, a culture website that has revealed reliable exclusives in the past, the movie is in the early stages of development. DC Entertainment is reportedly producing it, meaning the supervillain could be joining the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). The studio has worked on movies including The Suicide Squad and Joker, meaning Poison Ivy’s solo moment would likely see a high quality of production.
MOVIES
attackofthefanboy.com

Injustice 3 Could Be Announced at DC’s FanDome Event

The DC FanDome event will kick off in just over 11 days, bringing much excitement to all fans of DC Comics and media. On the video games side of things, hopeful we’ll see new developments on anticipated releases like Gotham Knights and the new Suicide Squad game. There is one game in particular that has a lot of mystery surrounding it, and that’s Injustice 3.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

David Fincher Announces Surprise Netflix Documentary Film Series ‘Voir’

David Fincher is partnering with Netflix on “Voir,” a new documentary series of visual essays celebrating cinema. Netflix, or at least, the Twitter account dedicated to its movies, had film fans buzzing on Tuesday after tweeting: “Something special is coming tomorrow from David Fincher…” Alas, that “something special” is not a third season of “Mindhunter” or a sequel to “Mank,” the director’s Oscar-nominated Netflix drama about the screenwriter of “Citizen Kane.” Fincher, who is executive producing “Voir” with “The Empty Man” director David Prior, has disclosed very little about the upcoming project. Writer Drew McWeeny, who is working on the project, wrote...
TV & VIDEOS
gameranx.com

Injustice 3 Coming Soon? Ed Boon Appearing at DC FanDome

We’re only 11 days away from DC FanDome! DC’s free, global virtual fan event will feature a huge cast of special guests, lots of announcements on upcoming releases, and plenty of activities for DC comic fans on October 16, 2021. The event is quite new, with the first FanDome being held last year to massive fanfare. Tons of exciting things were announced, from Gotham Knights to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League–but fans noticed the absence of one particular game at the 2020 event. In 2021, one guest in particular immediately had fans of the Injustice series of fighting games speculating: Ed Boon, the creative director of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, will be making an appearance. Will this be the year that Injustice 3 is finally announced? Given that it’s been over four years since the release of Injustice 2, it might not be a theory that’s too far-fetched.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Animated Movies#Plastic Man#Injusticemovie#Uneducatedpop
ComicBook

Venom: 'Roast Me' Trends Online as Marvel Fans Demand to be Ridiculed by Symbiote

With the all-new Venom: Let There Be Carnage now playing in theaters a new regular tradition has seemingly started as Marvel fans are asking the official Venom Twitter account to roast them. "Back by popular demand, #WeAreVenom and we are here to roast you," the social media account for the Marvel anti-hero wrote. "If you can handle the carnage, drop "#Venom Roast Me" below and if you have those tickets, show em!" Fans have posted the hashtag enough on Twitter that #RoastMe is trending online and is currently the #9 topic in the United States. We've collected some of the best roasts from Venom below!
TV & VIDEOS
Cinema Blend

The Batman’s Andy Serkis Calls The DC Movie A 'Masterpiece’ Now Give Us The Full Trailer

Batman is arguably the most popular superhero of all time, and as such he’s been adapted for film a number of times throughout the years. While Ben Affleck is Bruce Wayne in the DCEU, Robert Pattinson will debut as the character in Matt Reeves’ The Batman. Alfred actor Andy Serkis recently called the DC flick a “masterpiece”, now give us the full trailer.
MOVIES
gamerevolution.com

DC Fandome line-up sparks hopes for Injustice 3

An Injustice 3 DC Fandome announcement may be coming on October 16, if internet excitement is to be believed, thanks to the reveal of the line-up of names attending the event. The DC Fandome line-up lists Injustice studio NetherRealm head Ed Boon as attending, who has been teasing the studio’s next game all year. The developer just completed its work on Mortal Kombat 11 and has officially moved on to its next game, so could fans get an Injustice 3 release date confirmed next week?
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Fan-Favorite Hugh Jackman Movie Is Leaving Netflix

Fans of longtime X-Men star Hugh Jackman were ecstatic to see one of the beloved actor's films appear on Netflix last month, as the streaming service added Neill Blomkamp's 2015 sci-fi film Chappie to its lineup last month. Any time one of Jackman's films arrives on Netflix is usually delivers pretty solid viewership, speaking to the popularity of the actor. Unfortunately, one of the more popular Jackman entries on Netflix is going to be leaving the service.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Midnight Mass Creator Pitched a Clayface Movie but DC "Didn't Bite"

Mike Flanagan seems to have a knack for making thoughtful horror that connects with the audience on a visceral level -- but he isn't above wanting to do a superhero movie. Unfortuntaely for him, at this point, his pitch for a Clayface stand-alone movie is a non-starter. "Well I've wanted...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Eternals Fans Hyped for Movie With One Month to Go

There's officially just one month until Eternals hits theaters, and fans of the feature are as excited as ever. Tuesday morning, Marvel Studios released an official "One Month" teaser, showing off even more footage from the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster. As you might expect, fans haven't been able to...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy