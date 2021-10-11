DC Fans Are Roasting The Injustice Movie

We’re only 11 days away from DC FanDome! DC’s free, global virtual fan event will feature a huge cast of special guests, lots of announcements on upcoming releases, and plenty of activities for DC comic fans on October 16, 2021. The event is quite new, with the first FanDome being held last year to massive fanfare. Tons of exciting things were announced, from Gotham Knights to Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League–but fans noticed the absence of one particular game at the 2020 event. In 2021, one guest in particular immediately had fans of the Injustice series of fighting games speculating: Ed Boon, the creative director of Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11, will be making an appearance. Will this be the year that Injustice 3 is finally announced? Given that it’s been over four years since the release of Injustice 2, it might not be a theory that’s too far-fetched.

