Tekla Expands Linen Bedding Collection for Fall 2021

By Store
hypebeast.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCopenhagen-based label Tekla has revealed the latest additions for Fall 2021, further expanding its core linen bedding collection with new colors and designs. The premium bedding collection now includes “Powder Blue” and “Black Pinstripe,” marking the first time that a woven stripe has been used on the core linen items.

