A renovated child day care in Carbondale could double its capacity in the near future with support from the community. Little Blue Preschool, a nonprofit child care facility and sister program to the El Jebel-based Blue Lake Preschool, moved into a remodeled residence at 55 N. Seventh St. in July, and the organization is asking for donations to help fund the second phase of remodeling, scholarships and teacher retention programs, said Kathryn Sansone, who is working with the preschool to promote the fundraising initiative.

CARBONDALE, CO ・ 12 DAYS AGO