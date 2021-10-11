CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
HP lists AiO PCs with "AMD Ryzen 7000 Series" CPUs

By Mark Tyson
HEXUS.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHP has gained a reputation for letting slip details of processor generations before they become official. Continuing this trend, a listing spotted by Twitter-based momomo_us shares some key tech specs of an all-in-one PC line which lets the buyer choose between "Up to 12 Gen Intel Core i7 Processor and up to AMD Ryzen 7000 Series" CPUs.

hexus.net

IN THIS ARTICLE
