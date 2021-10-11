CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Asia

Official says journalist's Nobel Prize not a slap on Duterte

By Associated Press
spectrumnews1.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA, Philippines (AP) — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration belatedly congratulated journalist Maria Ressa Monday for being one of two winners of this year’s Nobel Peace Prize in recognition of her fight for freedom of expression under grave risks. However, it rejected criticism that it was a slap on Duterte’s...

spectrumnews1.com

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

Philippines President Congratulates Journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

MANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after...
ASIA
The Independent

ASEAN ministers mull censuring Myanmar for hindering envoy

Southeast Asia’s top diplomats will discuss in an emergency meeting Friday whether to allow Myanmar s military leader to attend an annual summit after a crisis envoy was barred from meeting ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi The Association of Southeast Asian Nations had appointed Brunei Second Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof in August as its special envoy to mediate an end to the Myanmar crisis. However, he abruptly canceled his trip to the violence-wracked nation this week after being informed by his hosts that he would not be able to meet Suu Kyi and others as he wanted. Myanmar...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Harry Roque
Person
Rodrigo Duterte
Person
Maria Ressa
Person
Ferdinand Marcos
techstartups.com

Meet Russian Avangard, the world’s fastest nuclear-capable hypersonic missile that’s 20 to 27 times faster than the speed of sound; can hit any target on Earth within an hour

With conflict brewing in Taiwan, the major military powers—China, Russia, and the United States—are taking military technology to the next frontier–outer space. In a never-ending quest to find weapons that will give each country a qualitative military edge over friend and foe alike, the three superpowers, including India, are developing a new type of weapon ultra-fast “hypersonic” missiles that can hit targets anywhere on Earth within an hour.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nobel Prize#Press Freedom#Ap#Filipino#Abs Cbn
MSNBC

Trump’s 'coup 2.0': Obama lawyer warns 45 may sue National Archives in effort to withhold WH docs

As the GOP doubles down on Donald Trump’s “big lie,” the second highest-ranking Republican in the House, Rep. Steve Scalise, is falsely suggesting Biden did not win the 2020 presidential election. Meanwhile, Trump is back fueling attacks on democracy during rallies. MSNBC’s Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber is joined by MSNBC legal analyst and former acting U.S. Solicitor General Neal Katyal to break this all down as the January 6th Committee continues its investigation.Oct. 11, 2021.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Graham says tens of thousands of Brazilian immigrants ‘wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags’ are headed for Connecticut

Sen. Lindsey O. Graham, an outspoken critic of President Biden’s immigration policies, said affluent Brazilians were illegally crossing the U.S.-Mexico border and heading to Connecticut “wearing designer clothes and Gucci bags.”. In an interview with Fox News’s Sean Hannity on Tuesday, Graham (R-S.C.) was critical of the administration’s order to...
CONNECTICUT STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

Leaked: Dozens of CIA informants killed, captured or compromised: Report

Last week, top U.S. counterintelligence officials warned Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) stations and bases worldwide that a concerning number of informants were being captured or killed, according to people familiar with the situation. Sent via top-secret cable that was viewed by DNYUZ, the message explained that the CIA’s counterintelligence mission...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Asia
Country
Philippines
Reuters

U.S. politician testifies he met donor through Giuliani at Trump hotel

NEW YORK, Oct 15 (Reuters) - A former candidate for Nevada's governorship testified on Friday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani introduced him to Lev Parnas, a onetime Giuliani associate now on trial for alleged campaign finance law violations, who facilitated a contribution to the candidate. Adam Laxalt,...
POLITICS
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
chargervoice.com

Biden’s Presidential Approval Ratings Declining

The so-named most popular President in our country’s history is now facing some nasty new approval ratings. The President now stands at 43% approval and 53% disapproval in the poll, which was conducted Sept. 1-17. That’s down from a 49%-48% approval/disapproval rating in Gallup’s Aug. 2-17 survey. The president stood at 56%-42% disapproval in Gallup’s June poll. Now the media is trying to blame the drastic decline of his approval rates on Covid-19. Not focusing on the more obvious reasons like our ever-growing gasoline shortage in our country. As we watch our gas prices almost double and almost no gas station anywhere that doesn’t have at least two pumps that are out of service. Another reason the country is feeling insecure about how our president’s ability to run our country is how he poorly dealt with the situation in Afghanistan. Not only was he and his whole staff informed that pulling troops out of Afghanistan would lead to massive terrorist uprisings, but also left 85 billion dollars worth of military equipment including, M4A1s, M16s, various types of sidearms, multiple Humvees with machine guns attached to them, stealth drones, attack helicopters of all kinds, and also a few tanks. All of this was left up for grabs for the Taliban and Al-Qaeda. Then he abandoned hundreds of Americans and other Afghani men and women who helped with security and intelligence. He also left thousands of innocent men, women, and children who wanted to escape to America up for grabs for the Taliban to capture, torture, and then brutally murder. And his response when he’s asked about the situation he either said he takes “no responsibility” or he just simply turned around and walks away. Then also a drag on his approval polls is the crash of our stock market. During his Presidency the stock market dropped by 777.68 points, yet again he takes absolutely no responsibility somehow finding a way to place the blame on the previous President Donald J. Trump, saying how Trump and his tax-cutting and his handling of the government’s spending doomed him for a stock market crash. Even though the stock market did not crash and the unemployment did not skyrocket until he raised taxes, raised unemployment wages, and removed all Trump restrictions on Government spending. Then there’s his inability to speak a coherent sentence in English for more than a couple of seconds. He stumbles more than a half-paralyzed man going down a flight of stairs. Then there’s the forgetting where he’s at. He once thought he was in “Kingswood community center” then stated, “actually that’s the one down I used to work at, that’s a joke I didn’t know where we were.” So maybe the people’s distrust in our President’s cognitive ability to run our country is valid on many levels. It is a little concerning that his ability to cognitively do anything is dropping very fast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

(AP) — Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content. Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades […]
INTERNET

Comments / 0

Community Policy