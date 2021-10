It got late early at the Shriners Children's Open on Sunday as there was more drama over whether the winner would shoot 59 than there was over who would finish with the lowest score this week. Sungjae Im blew away the top of the leaderboard with a 9-under 62 in the finale to shoot 24 under for the week and secure the second PGA Tour victory of his career.

GOLF ・ 6 DAYS AGO