Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Pricing Appears Online, And It's Not Cheap
Late last week, Rockstar Games finally confirmed the existence of the terribly named Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. As the months of rumours had suggested, this compilation will contain remastered versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The extent of these remasters has yet to be officially confirmed, but Rockstar has assured fans the package will feature "across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements".www.gamingbible.co.uk
