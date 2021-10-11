CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Theft Auto Trilogy Pricing Appears Online, And It's Not Cheap

By Ewan Moore
 5 days ago
Late last week, Rockstar Games finally confirmed the existence of the terribly named Grand Theft Auto The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition. As the months of rumours had suggested, this compilation will contain remastered versions of GTA III, GTA: Vice City, and GTA: San Andreas. The extent of these remasters has yet to be officially confirmed, but Rockstar has assured fans the package will feature "across-the-board upgrades including graphical improvements and modern gameplay enhancements".

