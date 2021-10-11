CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pivo Pod X auto-tracking camera tripod phone mount soon launching on Kickstarter

By Julian Horsey
Pivo will soon be returning to Kickstarter to launch its second campaign for their latest innovative smart pod the Pivo Pod X. Offering an auto-tracking camera tripod phone mount to help extend the photographic capabilities of your smartphone using artificial intelligence, multi-directional auto-tracking and a suite of photographic and video enhancements through the companion application.

