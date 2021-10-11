CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Coconino County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Coconino Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Kaibab Plateau by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 14:09:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-11 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Coconino Plateau; Grand Canyon Country; Kaibab Plateau; Marble and Glen Canyons; Yavapai County Mountains; Yavapai County Valleys and Basins WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM MST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. * WHERE...Yavapai County, western Coconino County. This includes the Prescott region, Seligman, Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Junction, Grand Canyon, Jacob Lake, Fredonia, Marble and Glen Canyons. * WHEN...Until 11 PM MST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and high elevation snow showers are likely in this area after 5 PM today, which could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with strong winds.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
City
Cottonwood, AZ
City
Seligman, AZ
County
Coconino County, AZ
County
Mohave County, AZ
County
Yavapai County, AZ
City
Fredonia, AZ
City
Camp Verde, AZ
CBS News

Parkland shooter to plead guilty to 17 murders

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student Nikolas Cruz intends to plead guilty to 17 counts of murder. Three faculty members and 14 students were killed in the 2018 mass school shooting. Manuel Bojorquez reports.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

DOJ to ask Supreme Court to block Texas abortion law

The Justice Department says it plans to ask the Supreme Court to block Texas's controversial new abortion law hours after a federal appeals court ruled that the statute can remain in effect while it hears the Biden administration's legal challenge. “The Justice Department intends to ask the Supreme Court to...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kaibab Plateau#Wind Advisory#Grand Canyon Country#14 09 00#Seligman Cottonwood

Comments / 0

Community Policy