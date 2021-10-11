CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apache County, AZ

Wind Advisory issued for Black Mesa Area, Chinle Valley by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Black Mesa Area; Chinle Valley; Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau; Eastern Mogollon Rim; Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County; Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County; Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264; White Mountains WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 4 PM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 55 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of eastern Coconino County, Navajo County, Apache County. This includes Chinle, Kayenta, Window Rock, Ganado, Winslow, Holbrook, Snowflake, Saint Johns, Springerville, Heber, Show Low, Greer, Dilkon, Kykotsmovi. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 4 PM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A localized area of higher wind gusts to 60 mph or greater will be possible between midnight tonight and sunrise Tuesday. This includes Show Low, Vernon, Greer, Eagar, and Springerville.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

