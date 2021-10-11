Special Weather Statement issued for Benton, Carroll, Madison, Washington by NWS

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Benton; Carroll; Madison; Washington Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northeastern Benton, northwestern Madison, northwestern Carroll and northeastern Washington Counties through 500 AM CDT At 413 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 3 miles north of Pea Ridge to 4 miles northeast of Fayetteville. Movement was northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations in or near the path include Fayetteville... Springdale Rogers... Bentonville Bella Vista... Eureka Springs Lowell... Pea Ridge Bethel Heights... Garfield Gateway... Beaver Hobbs State Park... War Eagle Goshen... Avoca Beaver Lake... Larue Pleasant Ridge... Best MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

