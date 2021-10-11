CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Barry County, MO

Special Weather Statement issued for Barry, Dade, Jasper, Lawrence, McDonald, Newton by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-10 21:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 05:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Target Area: Barry; Dade; Jasper; Lawrence; McDonald; Newton Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of eastern Newton, eastern McDonald, western Barry, western Lawrence, Jasper and western Dade Counties through 515 AM CDT At 415 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Jasper to near Granby to near Elkins. Movement was north at 65 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Carthage... Neosho Webb City... Roaring River State Park Big Sugar Creek State Park... Monett Cassville... Oronogo Granby... Carterville Duquesne... Sarcoxie Pierce City... Duenweg Purdy... Lockwood Jasper... Diamond Seligman... Exeter This includes the following highways Interstate 44 between mile markers 11 and 43. Interstate 49 between mile markers 35 and 56. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

