Bannock County, ID

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bear River Range, Big Hole Mountains, Blackfoot Mountains by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bear River Range; Big Hole Mountains; Blackfoot Mountains; Caribou Range; Marsh and Arbon Highlands WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 4 inches below 6000 feet and 4 to 9 inches above 6000 feet. * WHERE...Inkom, McCammon, Downey, Lava Hot Springs, Fish Creek Summit, Emigration Summit, Grace, Soda Springs, Henry, Bone, Wayan, Swan Valley, and Victor. * WHEN...Continuing through noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

alerts.weather.gov

