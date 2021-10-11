CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaverhead County, MT

Winter Storm Warning issued for Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands, Centennial Mountains, Island Park by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-12 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Beaverhead, Lemhi Highlands; Centennial Mountains, Island Park WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 2 to 5 inches below 6000 feet and 6 to 10 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph through mountain passes creating areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Island Park, Kilgore, Dubois, Spencer, Edie School, Small, Monida Pass, Raynolds Pass, and Targhee Pass. * WHEN...Continuing through noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult at times. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.

alerts.weather.gov

IN THIS ARTICLE
