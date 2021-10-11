Winter Weather Advisory issued for Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin, Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys by NWS
Effective: 2021-10-12 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 06:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Big Lost Highlands, Copper Basin; Challis, Pahsimeroi Valleys; Frank Church Wilderness; Lost River Range; Lost River Valleys; Sawtooth, Stanley Basin; Sun Valley Region; Wood River Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches possible. * WHERE...Howe, Arco, Mackay, Chilly, Borah Peak, Challis, Clayton, Stanley, Ketchum, Sun Valley, Galena, Copper Basin, Hailey, Bellevue, and Picabo. * WHEN...Continuing through 6 AM MDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.alerts.weather.gov
