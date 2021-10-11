Wind Advisory issued for Northern Gila County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 22:41:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 05:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Northern Gila County WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Northern Gila County, including the towns of Payson, Strawberry, and Young. * WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. In addition, winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Rain and higher elevation snow showers are likely in this area from this evening into early Tuesday morning. This could make driving conditions even more difficult when combined with the strong winds.