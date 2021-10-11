Winter Weather Advisory issued for Raft River Region, Southern Hills, Albion Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 00:10:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-12 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Raft River Region; Southern Hills, Albion Mountains WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Light to moderate snow expected. Additional snow accumulation of 1 to 3 inches below 6000 feet and up to 6 inches above 6000 feet. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph may create areas of blowing snow and reduced visibility. * WHERE...Albion, Almo, Malta, Rockland, Holbrook, and Sweetzer Summit. * WHEN...Continuing until noon Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel may be difficult at times.