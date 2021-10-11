CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carucci Take2: Bills make it clear they’re now the top dog of the AFC

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Here are my five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 38-20 victory against the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday night at Arrowhead Stadium:. The notion that this was “only” a Week 5 game never could be taken seriously. This was the Bills’ chance to demonstrate, at the very least, they had closed the gap with the team that beat them in January's AFC Championship Game and, at the very most, they’re the new kingpin of the conference – if not the league.

