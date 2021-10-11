CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World Music Institute to present Daymé Arocena at (le) poisson rouge

By World Music Central News Department
worldmusiccentral.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAcclaimed Cuban singer Daymé Arocena is set to perform on Thursday, November 11, 2021 at (le) poisson rouge in New York City. This concert is part of the World Music Institute’s Women’s Voices Series. Daymé Arocena’s style combines Cuban music with contemporary jazz and neo-soul. Daymé will also join World...

