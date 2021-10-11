World Music Institute to present Daymé Arocena at (le) poisson rouge

BARD CONSERVATORY’S US-CHINA MUSIC INSTITUTE PRESENTS FOURTH ANNUAL CHINA NOW MUSIC FESTIVAL, OCTOBER 12-17 This Year’s Theme, Asian American Voices, Focuses on. ANNANDALE-ON-HUDSON — The US-China Music Institute of the Bard College Conservatory of Music announces the fourth season of the China Now Music Festival, from October 12 to 17. The festival’s concerts will take place at The Richard B. Fisher Center for the Performing Arts at Bard College and streaming online. Through an annual series of concerts and academic activities, the China Now Music Festival is dedicated to promoting an understanding and appreciation of music from contemporary China. This year’s theme broadens the festival’s scope to include the voices of a wide array of Asian American composers, with the aim of exploring their importance in contemporary American music and society. “Asian American voices are American voices, and Asian American music is American music. We should always cherish the cultural diversity in American society,” says China Now Music Festival Artistic Director Jindong Cai.

