As 'Girls Planet 999' inches closer to the finale, there have been various speculations as to which girls will make the finals and get the chance to debut. However, things are taking a turn as some netizens believe that the show is manipulating the votes so that more of the Korean contestants would make the final girl group. One Chinese contestant revealed through a live broadcast that the Korean staff treated the Chinese contestants differently from the rest of the contestants.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO