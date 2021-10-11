CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MOVIES: The Hand of God - Review

By Milo MJ
Cover picture for the articleIn the 1980s, Diego Maradona, one of the greatest footballers ever to live, was not expected to join Napoli from Barcelona – until he did. As anyone familiar with his story – through being a football fan or watching the excellent 2019 documentary Diego Maradona about the footballer himself will know – his signing transformed the city of Naples, and he became a god-like figure to them. But being a god-like figure has its ups and downs and that is reflected through the eyes of the eccentric Schisa family, as we are introduced young upstart Fabietto – gifted but lost, roaming the streets of Naples without a purpose in life. He’s unsure of what he wants to be when he’s older – his brother wants to be an actor, and even has a shot of being in a Fellini film. The Hand of God feels very much like the perfect combination of football and cinema that are exactly the two things that I love, so it was an easy sell for me and I loved Paolo Sorrentino’s fusion of the two mediums – explaining how both can be as vitally important to someone’s lifestyle as the other – and capturing the ups and downs of all aspects of life felt deeply human, and deeply personal.

