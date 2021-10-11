CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raider Homecoming win ends 15 year playoff drought

By Jeremy Orr Sports Editor
Newsbug.info
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGILMAN—The last time the Iroquois West Raiders made the playoffs it was the 2006-2007 season and the team was coached by Ryan Pearson. The Raiders faced Minonk (Fieldcrest), a team they beat 24-12. Their playoff run would end in round two against Georgetown in a game they last by just eight points, 42-34. Fast forward 15 years. Iroquois West is doing something that they haven’t accomplished since that 2006-2007 season, that is have a winning record. That season they finished 6-5. Now the Raiders are sitting just outside playoff contention at 4-2. A win over the Comets would put them in the drivers seat for their playoff future.

