Dior's birthday gifts to Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo gain attention

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe global fashion house Christian Dior's birthday gifts to its ambassadors Suzy and BLACKPINK's Jisoo garnered attention online. October 10th was Suzy's birthday and she has received many impressive gifts from her fans and the brands she's working with. Dior was one of the brands that have sent her fine birthday gifts which the idol publicly thanked on her Instagram.

PopSugar

Beyoncé's Black Velvet Gown Took 10 Days to Make, and Boy, Was It Worth the Wait

Beyoncé joined her husband, producer JAY-Z, at the London premiere of Netflix's The Harder They Fall, although she couldn't be spotted on the red carpet. Nevertheless, the multihyphenate posed for photos for her stylists K.J. Moody and Marni Senofonte, showing off her custom velvet gown from every angle. The look was crafted over the course of 10 full days by Albanian fashion brand Valdrin Sahiti and is made from silk and velvet fabric with Lycra on the interior corset. The team posted a shot of Bey in the final look on Instagram, referring to it as her favorite black dress — so unsurprisingly, it seems like she had her pick from many. "Dressing an icon is not about the dress, it's about the sparkle in her eyes while wearing your creation," Valdrin Sahiti told POPSUGAR of the collaboration. The outfit was complete with simple black sandals, a crystalized Judith Leiber clutch, sunglasses, and Lorraine Schwartz jewels. (Her pear drop earrings were 21 carats alone, but she also accessorized with two diamond rings from her go-to red carpet jeweler.) Ahead, click through Beyoncé's pictures once more to see just how brilliantly this gown flattered her curves, and enjoy a sketch from the brand, in which you can see just how well-defined the lines on this design truly are.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS is launching a new sleepwear range this week

A new SKIMS sleep collection is set to drop on 15 October.The shapewear and loungewear brand created by Kim Kardashian West announced the news on their official Instagram page, accompanied by two photos of the new products.These spotlighted the new Keyhole Dress, a form-fitting, floor-length slip with a large key-hole cut-out feature below the bust.The accompanying caption reads: “Drops October 15: New Sleep. Introducing new sexy Sleep styles made with cooling, slinky cotton for staying up or sleeping in.“Coming soon in 3 new styles: the Keyhole Dress, Button Up Sleep Tank, and Sleep Short and in 5 fall-ready colors. Shop...
BEAUTY & FASHION
NME

YG Entertainment reportedly pulls BLACKPINK’s Lisa from BVLGARI events

YG Entertainment has allegedly pulled BLACKPINK‘s Lisa from BVLGARI events and photoshoots while she’s in France for Paris Fashion Week. This is according to Instagram comments from BVLGARI CEO Jean-Christophe Babin, who alleged that Lisa’s label “doesn’t want” her to attend BVLGARI events and shoots. Notably, the Thai-born K-pop singer is a global ambassador for the luxury brand, and has been working with BVLGARI since 2020.
BUSINESS
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Jisoo Flexing Her New iPhone Receives Malicious Postings – Here's Why

Following the dating rumor, BLACKPINK Jisoo became the target of some Knetz again after revealing her new iPhone. On online Korean communities, some posts conveyed malicious criticism towards the "Snowdrop" star – BLINKs then defending Jisoo. On October 11, fans and supporters of BLACKPINK Jisoo defended the idol after some...
CELL PHONES
Christian Dior
musictimes.com

Jisoo Leaving BLACKPINK? K-Idol To Land New Job If Ever YG Fires Her

If YG fires BLACKPINK Jisoo, she would be immediately saved by the Dior CEO. Jisoo's visual dominated the Paris Fashion Week and graced Dior's 2022 S/S collection fashion show, as well. During her visit, the BLACKPINK member made an impressive appearance as her fans flocked outside the venue in hopes...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elle

Inside Blackpink’s Jisoo’s Dior Paris Trip, From Her Video Diary to Intimate Visit Photos

Christian Dior fashion and beauty global ambassador Jisoo of K-pop group Blackpink had the trip of a lifetime last week when the superstar visited Dior's atelier in Paris, France, right as the house put on its ’60s-themed spring/summer 2022 fashion show. And while Jisoo documented moments from the trip on her Instagram, she and Dior put together a beautiful video diary so everyone could take in what Jisoo saw there, along with the things she loved most, from the vibrant colors of this season's garments to the famous 1995 Lady Dior bag from the house's archives that the late Princess Diana carried.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blackpink’s Jisoo and Dior Rocked the Internet During Paris Fashion Week

Click here to read the full article. IN THE BLACK — AND PINK: Blackpink took Paris Fashion Week by storm, and one of the South Korean girl group’s members, Jisoo, was responsible for the social media post with the highest value. Jisoo’s effort ahead of the Dior show — four photos of herself on Instagram wearing a beige minidress decorated with a Greek figure — generated $1.84 million in media impact value, according to data and insights firm Launchmetrics.More from WWDInside the Etam Live Show 2021Front Row at Louis Vuitton RTW Spring 2022Designers and Celebrities Pay Tribute to Alber Elbaz in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
wmagazine.com

Blackpink’s Jennie Took Center Stage at the Chanel Show

Jennie was the star of Chanel’s Paris Fashion Week show in more ways than one on Tuesday. The Blackpink singer that fans have affectionally dubbed “Human Chanel” graced the front row of the event, but not before modeling a piece of the collection herself. Ahead of the event, Chanel shared...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
allkpop.com

Dior CEO jokes 'If YG fires her, I'll take her' after running into BLACKPINK's Jisoo and staff at Paris Fashion Week

Jisoo has made quite the impression on Dior's CEO!. On September 28 KST, the BLACKPINK member and Dior ambassador attended the French fashion house's 2022 S/S collection fashion show in Paris. During the event, fashion magazine ELLE Taiwan captured a brief video of the idol not only giving a quick shout-out to their readers, but also running into Dior CEO Pietro Beccari.
BUSINESS
allkpop.com

BLACKPINK's Lisa shows off her mesmerizing smile at the airport

BLACKPINK's Lisa was spotted at Incheon International Airport, leaving the country to head to France for the Paris Fashion Week. On October 4th, the idol member was seen wearing cropped black tweed blazer and jeans. She showed off her mesmerizing smile greeting her fans and reporters at the airport. Currently,...
CELEBRITIES
allkpop.com

Netizens are loving how Dior treats BLACKPINK's Jisoo like a princess

BLACKPINK members have flown to Paris to partake in the Paris Fashion Week. Jisoo stunned many fans and netizens with her impeccable beauty. In addition, Jisoo was invited to Christian Dior Atelier and Heritage, where she was able to get a sneak peek into the work that gets put into each dress. The BLACKPINK member was able to discover the secret stories behind the creation of the Dior collection as she freely walked around the workspace of the designers.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Soompi

YG Officially Denies BLACKPINK’s Jisoo’s Dating Rumors With Son Heung Min

YG Entertainment has officially shut down rumors that BLACKPINK’s Jisoo and soccer star Son Heung Min are dating. On October 10, YG Entertainment released a formal statement in response to a growing swirl of speculation romantically linking Jisoo to the famous soccer player. The agency’s full statement is as follows:
SOCCER
kpopstarz.com

BLACKPINK Rosé and Lisa Praised for Gifting Backup Dancers Luxury Gifts

BLACKPINK Lisa and Rosé are being lauded for gifting their backup dancers luxury products. Keep on reading for all the details. BLACKPINK Rosé and Lisa Praised for Showering Their Backup Dancers With Expensive Gifts. In 2021, two BLACKPINK members made their solo debut. In March 2021, Rosé made her solo...
THEATER & DANCE
NME

BLACKPINK will no longer accept gifts from fans

K-pop girl group BLACKPINK have announced that they would no longer accept gifts from fans. On October 12, the group’s label YG Entertainment released a statement via its official website where it announced the new rules regarding gifts for fans, following “careful debate” by the members of the girl group.
CELEBRITIES

