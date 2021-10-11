CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
BAFTA Postpones 2021 Britannia Awards (Exclusive)

The Britannia Awards , the annual star-studded bash organized by the British Academy’s L.A. branch, has been postponed to next year.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that the 2021 edition of the event, traditionally held in late October in the Beverly Hilton hotel, has been pushed back to 2022. No direct reason was given by BAFTA , but the move comes following last year’s cancellation of the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2021 American Film Market, which generally takes place the following week in Los Angeles, has this year moved — again — to a virtual edition due to COVID-impacted travel regulations and increased concerns about Coronavirus variants and various government restrictions.

In a statement to THR , the British Academy — much like in 2020 — said it would instead focus on its various initiatives.

“BAFTA Britannia awards will be a key part of our plans for 2022,” it said. “For the rest of this year we are continuing to focus on our year-round learning and talent programs, which include scholarships, the GSA BAFTA Student Awards and Breakthrough USA — which we will announce the new cohort for later in the year.”

The last time the Britannia Awards was held in 2019, Jane Fonda made history by accepting her Stanley Kubrick Award for excellence in film via video link while being arrested in Washington DC on a climate change protest. Other winners on the night included Jordan Peele, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Steve Coogan and Jackie Chan.

Billed as a “bridge between The Hollywood and British production and entertainment business communities,” the Britannia Awards were first established in 1989, with the first decade seeing one honorary award each year presented to an individual. In 1999 the ceremony was beefed up considerably, with more awards — such as the John Schlesinger Britannia award for excellence in directing, the Britannia Award for British artist of the year and the Charlie Chaplin Britannia award for excellence in comedy — added.

