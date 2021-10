Danny Blind has ripped into Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, claiming the Norwegian's Manchester United side lack identity and are far too passive. The Red Devils began the season with 10 points from 12 in the Premier League as they swatted aside the likes of Leeds and Newcastle. However, they have won just two of their six matches since then in all competitions, including two defeats and a draw in their last four games at Old Trafford.

