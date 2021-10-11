Record stores come alive on Long Island as vinyl soars in popularity

The Poughkeepsie Golden Corral is reopening yet again, but this time it'll be something a little different. Many people believe the Golden Corral on Route 9 is cursed. And if you've been following the soap opera of the restaurant's long, troubled past, you may be inclined to think the same thing. When the restaurant originally debuted in early 2017 it was plagued with management issues. Customers complained of food that was sub-par and promised buffet items that just weren't available. Stories of an overdose in the restaurant bathroom and a dispute with workers over unpaid wages contributed to Golden Corral's eventual closure.

POUGHKEEPSIE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO