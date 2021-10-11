The Sports Search: Chess boxing

“The Sports Search” is a column by Jack Waterman about unique sports. Welcome to the Sports Search! Every other week I will take you on my journey to explore the massive world of sports, especially those unknown by me or the average fan. These sports will introduce aspects of a culture, show a creative spin on those sports we are all familiar with or just make me laugh. I challenge myself to guess different facets about the sport and its rules before researching it, most likely being wildly wrong. Regardless, I’m glad you’ve decided to learn alongside me. Here we go!