DAX Slips As Focus Shifts To Earnings

By RTTNews
Business Insider
 5 days ago

(RTTNews) - German stocks were moving lower on Monday, with concerns about inflation and higher interest rates weighing on sentiment. Investors also awaited cues from the upcoming earnings season to assess the impact of supply chain disruptions and rising costs. The U.S. earnings season kicks off this week, with JPMorgan...

