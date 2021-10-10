CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rate the plates: Gov. Lee unveils new license plate design picked by Tennesseans

By Editorials
Roane County News
 6 days ago

NASHVILLE — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee unveiled the state’s next standard license plate chosen by Tennesseans through a statewide vote. “In our 225th year of statehood, we invited Tennesseans to cast their vote and help select the state’s next license plate,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m proud to announce the winning design that will represent our unique grand divisions and take its place in Tennessee history.”

