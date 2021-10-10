10/9/21 - Death investigation at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW

On Wednesday October 13, 2021, at around 11:15pm officers responded to a report of a burglar in a residence at 99 Dahlia Ave NW. On scene officers located the residents and then located the suspect nearby. The suspect had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation found that the suspect had forced entry into the residence and attacked one of the occupants inside. Another resident of the home shot the suspect and called police. The suspect, identified as Tyrell Johnson, age 36, was charged with Burglary and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once released from the hospital.

