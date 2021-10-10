10/9/21 - Death investigation at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW
Preliminary information: On 10/9/21 at approximately 10:03PM Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW. Upon arrival, officers located two males with apparent gunshot wounds. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to a local hospital, alert, conscious, and breathing. Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and this incident is currently classified as a death investigation. The investigation continues.www.atlantapd.org
