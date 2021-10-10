CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

10/9/21 - Death investigation at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW

 7 days ago

Preliminary information: On 10/9/21 at approximately 10:03PM Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 3528 Sherbrooke Way SW. Upon arrival, officers located two males with apparent gunshot wounds. One male was pronounced dead at the scene, while the second was transported to a local hospital, alert, conscious, and breathing. Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting and this incident is currently classified as a death investigation. The investigation continues.

10/9/21 - Homicide #123 at 1313 Sylvan Rd.

Preliminary information: On 10/9/21 at approximately 8:35PM Atlanta Police responded to a call of shots fired at 1313 Sylvan Rd. SE. Upon arrival, officers located a deceased adult male with apparent gunshot wounds. Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues. Please keep in...
ATLANTA, GA
10/14/21 Person Shot: 1890 Myrtle

Preliminary Information: On 10/13/2021, around 12:26 pm, officers responded to 1890 Myrtle DR SW in reference to a male shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. He was alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was shot during a dispute with a family member. The female involved in the shooting remained on scene and is being interviewed by police. Charges are not anticipated at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
10/9/21 - Person Shot at 676 Highland Ave. NE

Preliminary information: On 10/9/21 at approximately 3:55AM Atlanta Police responded to a person shot at 676 Highland Ave. NE. Upon arrival, officers learned that the adult male victim had already been transported to a local hospital by a third party. Investigators responded to the hospital to speak with the victim and found that he was alert conscious and breathing with an apparent gunshot wound to the hand. The victim at that time declined to assist with the investigation. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Update: 10/14/21: Person Shot: 3200 Lenox Rd

Upon further investigation, detectives on scene found probable cause to detain and interview suspect: Daqiy David Benson. Daqiy Benson was arrested and charged with Aggravated Assault and transported to the Fulton County Jail. The victim's condition is stable at this time. 212860829. Preliminary Release: On 10/13/21 around 12:05 pm, officers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
10/13/2021 - Burglar Shot at 99 Dahlia Ave NW

On Wednesday October 13, 2021, at around 11:15pm officers responded to a report of a burglar in a residence at 99 Dahlia Ave NW. On scene officers located the residents and then located the suspect nearby. The suspect had multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation found that the suspect had forced entry into the residence and attacked one of the occupants inside. Another resident of the home shot the suspect and called police. The suspect, identified as Tyrell Johnson, age 36, was charged with Burglary and will be taken to the Fulton County Jail once released from the hospital.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

11-Month-Old Girl Found Dead Inside Father's Vehicle; Pregnant Mother Arrested

A pregnant Lousiana woman has been charged with second-degree murder after her 11-month-old daughter was found dead with severe injuries inside the cargo of her husband's vehicle. The investigators took 21-year-old Kageionna Butler into custody on Oct. 10 in connection with the death of her infant daughter, Zabria Guidry, last...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Herald

Man shot, killed in Rolling Meadows apartment building

A woman is charged with first degree murder in the shooting death of a 29-year-old man at a Rolling Meadows apartment building Thursday night, according to a police news release. The gunshot victim was identified as James P. Jones. The suspect, Claudia Resendiz-Florez or Claudia Resendiz-Flores, as being held pending...
ROLLING MEADOWS, IL
cleveland19.com

2 men arrested after shooting of Akron teen in car

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Two men were arrested after a 19-year-old in the car they were riding in was shot. Police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday, the suspects Johnathan Lucas, 20, and Tavian Alford, 19, were inside a vehicle with the victim and two others on Route 8 when Lucas produced a handgun. While handling the firearm, it went off, hitting the teen in the head.
AKRON, OH
Death Investigation 793 Windsor St SW

Preliminary Information: On 10/2/21, around 9:01 pm, officers responded to 793 Windsor St. SW in reference to a person down. Upon arrival, officers located a male who was not alert, not conscious or breathing. EMS services responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased. At this time there doesn't appear to be any signs of foul play. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
10/9/21 - Person Shot at 3639 Peachtree Rd. NE

On 10/9/21 at approximately 2:18AM, Atlanta Police responded to a call of a person shot at 3639 Peachtree Rd. NE. Upon arrival, officers located an adult female victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The preliminary investigation revealed that the victim and a male suspect were engaged in a physical dispute at the location when at some point, the male shot the victim. The suspect then fled the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital alert, conscious, and breathing. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Chicago

Woman Charged With Arson And Murder In Fatal South Austin Fire

CHICAGO (CBS) — A 64-year-old woman has been arrested on arson and murder charges, accused of setting a fire that killed a man in South Austin on Wednesday. Police and the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office said 62-year-old Willie Heard was found dead in a three-story apartment building, located at 5038 West Congress Parkway, just after midnight early Wednesday. Thursday night, police announced 64-year-old Dementhrice Boykin, was identified as the person who set the fire. She has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated arson. Boykin is due to appear in bond court Friday afternoon.  
CHICAGO, IL
10/12/2021 Person Shot at 993 Roosevelt Dr SE

On Wednesday October 12, 2021, at around 2:15am officers were in the area of 993 Roosevelt Dr SE on a report of a person setting a small fire. The officer extinguished the fire and while still at the location the officer heard gunshots. A wounded person, Lionel Paul Scott, age 40, approached the officer and advised he had been shot. The victim was later uncooperative with police and was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
10/13/2021 - Person Shot at 180 Jackson St NE

On Wednesday October 13, 2021, at around 11:10pm officers responded to a report of a person shot at 180 Jackson St NE. While officers were on scene they learned that the victim had been transported to the hospital by private vehicle and was in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicated that the victim had been in a vehicle at the gate of the apartment complex when at least one suspect approached and fired several shots, striking the victim.
PUBLIC SAFETY
11Alive

Woman found dead on side of interstate identified

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Clayton County have identified the woman who was found shot to death on the shoulder of I-675 North near the Grant Road overpass Sunday morning. Clayton Police said she has been identified as 30-year-old Cormella Thomas. "The men and women of the Clayton County...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

