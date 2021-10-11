CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philippines president congratulates journalist Ressa on Nobel Prize

investing.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMANILA (Reuters) - Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte's office on Monday congratulated journalist Maria Ressa for winning the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it "a victory for a Filipina" for which it was happy to see. Ressa, founder of Philippine news site Rappler, and Dmitry Muratov shared the 2021 prize https://www.reuters.com/world/philippines-journalist-ressa-russian-journalist-muratov-win-2021-nobel-peace-2021-10-08/?enowpopup after...

www.investing.com

The Independent

Russia shadows US Navy destroyer in dramatic video amid warnings to ‘turn back’ from its territorial waters in Sea of Japan

Russia accused the US Navy of attempting to enter its territorial waters during joint military drills with China in the Sea of Japan before it was “turned back”.The Russian Defence Ministry released video footage it says showed the USS Chafee up close with anti-submarine vessel Admiral Tributs, which radioed a warning to the US destroyer that it was “in an area closed to navigation due to exercises with artillery fire,” according to the Interfax news agency, reported by Reuters.The Russian defence ministry summoned the US military attache over the “unprofessional actions” of the USS Chafee, the RIA news agency...
MILITARY
FXStreet.com

China closer to 'peak stress'

While we have argued financial stress in China should get worse before it gets better, we believe we are close to the ‘peak stress’ level in China. Peak stress could give a short-term lift to Chinese equities but we don’t see a sustained move higher until the credit cycle turns. That is still some time away. For assets indirectly linked to China, the negative spill-over from the Chinese economic slowdown is yet to be felt.
ECONOMY
AFP

Global law firm stops representing HKU in Tiananmen sculpture row

A top global law firm will no longer represent the University of Hong Kong in seeking the removal of a Tiananmen memorial from its campus after it came under heavy criticism in the United States for helping China purge dissent, the Washington Post reported. Mayer Brown is the latest international company to face pressure over how its actions in China contradict its more progressive statements in the West. The eight-metre (26-feet) high "Pillar of Shame" sculpture by Danish artist Jens Galschiot has sat on HKU's campus since 1997, the year the city was handed back to China. It features 50 anguished faces and tortured bodies piled on one another and commemorates democracy protesters killed by Chinese troops around Beijing's Tiananmen Square in 1989.
CHINA
AFP

Myanmar junta chief excluded from ASEAN summit

Myanmar's junta chief will be excluded from an upcoming ASEAN summit, the group said Saturday, a rare rebuke as concerns rise over the military government's commitment to defusing a bloody crisis. Foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations agreed at an emergency meeting late Friday that a "non-political representative" for Myanmar would be invited to the October 26-28 summit, current ASEAN chair Brunei said in a statement. The decision effectively excluded junta leader Min Aung Hlaing. The Myanmar junta slammed the decision on Saturday evening, accusing ASEAN of breaching its policy of non-interference in the domestic affairs of member states.
POLITICS
AFP

Two Hindu men killed in fresh Bangladesh religious unrest

Two Hindu men have been killed in fresh religious violence in Bangladesh, police officials said Saturday, taking the death toll to six from recent unrest in the Muslim-majority country. On Saturday morning, another Hindu man's body was found near a pond next to the temple, district police chief Shahidul Islam told AFP. "Two men have died since yesterday's attack.
WORLD
The Independent

Sudanese protesters call for dissolving of joint government

Thousands of Sudanese took to the streets Saturday in the capital, Khartoum to call for the dissolving of the joint military-civilian government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok The protest could further increase political tensions in Sudan, threatening its fragile transition to democracy more than two years after the military’s overthrow of autocrat Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his rule. The demonstrations were organized by political parties and rebel groups that were part of the Forces for the Declaration of Freedom and Change, an umbrella group that led the uprising against al-Bashir. The country is now ruled...
PROTESTS
WHIO Dayton

Maduro ally extradited to US on money laundering charges

MIAMI — (AP) — A top fugitive close to Venezuela's socialist government has been put on a plane to the U.S. to face money laundering charges, a senior U.S. official confirmed Saturday. Alex Saab was on a chartered Justice Department flight from Cape Verde, where he was arrested 16 months...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

US: Nicaragua's elections 'have lost all credibility'

The U.S. State Department said Thursday that next month’s presidential elections in Nicaragua “have lost all credibility” because of President Daniel Ortega’s arrests of critics and seven potential challengers. Starting in May, Ortega began arresting almost any public figure who disagreed with him, including people who fought alongside him in the country’s 1979 revolution. On Thursday, families of 155 political prisoners said in a statement that their loved ones have been subjected to “mistreatment and torture” in prison. “We view the regime’s latest undemocratic and authoritative authoritarian actions, which have again been driven by a fear of an electoral...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
AFP

France pays tribute to teacher beheaded over Mohammed cartoons

France paid tribute to schoolteacher Samuel Paty on Saturday, one year after he was beheaded by an extremist after showing his class cartoons of the Muslim prophet Mohammed. Paty, 47, was stabbed and then decapitated after leaving the middle school where he taught history and geography in the tranquil Paris suburb of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine on the evening of October 16, 2020. Paty's violent death stunned the French. Educators saw it as an attack on the core values teachers have taught generations of schoolchildren, including the separation of church and state and the right to blaspheme. "To pay tribute to Samuel Paty is to pay tribute to the Republic," said Prime Minister Jean Castex, speaking at a ceremony where he was flanked by Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer and in the presence of the victim's family.
RELIGION
AFP

Macron condemns 'inexcusable' Paris massacre of Algerians

French President Emmanuel Macron on Saturday condemned as "inexcusable" a deadly crackdown by Paris police on a 1961 protest by Algerians whose scale was covered up for decades, disappointing activists who hoped for an even stronger recognition of responsibility. Macron told relatives of victims on the 60th anniversary of the bloodshed that "crimes" were committed on the night of October 17, 1961 under the command of the notorious Paris police chief Maurice Papon. He acknowledged that several dozen protesters had been killed, "their bodies thrown into the River Seine" and paid tribute to their memory. The precise number of victims has never been made clear and some activists fear several hundred could have been killed.
PROTESTS
The Independent

Top Albanian court to rule on president Meta's impeachment

Albania’s Constitutional Court said on Friday it will examine the legality of parliament's decision to impeach the country's figurehead president for alleged constitutional violations. If the court upholds the decision then President Ilir Meta will be removed from office a year early.The court said it would hold a public plenary session on the matter, but did not set a date.Albania’s presidency is largely ceremonial but carries some authority over the judiciary and the armed forces. The role is also generally understood to be apolitical, but Meta has regularly clashed with Prime Minister Edi Rama’s Socialist government.In June, parliament voted...
POLITICS
AFP

Defectors sue N. Korea's Kim Jong Un in Tokyo over repatriations

North Korean defectors in Tokyo symbolically summoned Kim Jong Un to court on Thursday over a repatriation programme they describe as "state kidnapping". The unusual case is a bid to hold Pyongyang responsible for a scheme that saw more than 90,000 people move to North Korea from Japan between 1959 and 1984. The programme mainly targeted ethnic Koreans but also their Japanese spouses, lured by fantastical propaganda promising a "paradise on Earth". Five participants in the repatriation scheme who later escaped from North Korea are demanding 100 million yen ($880,000) each in damages as they make their case in the Tokyo District Court.
POLITICS

