Her Son Was Killed in a Mass Shooting, Hers Was the Shooter: Inside the Heartbreaking New Film ‘Mass’

By Kevin Fallon
Daily Beast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLinda’s son was shy, even as a baby. He didn’t play well with others. Not that he was mean; he just didn’t know how. At age 13, he started a gaming profile to play fantasy games. Hearing him interact with other players over the headset made Linda happy. Middle school was hard for him. The family had moved. It was a new school. He was depressed. He was in and out of therapy because he hated it. All he wanted was to feel normal, but the therapy made him feel like he was “not human.”

