Her Son Was Killed in a Mass Shooting, Hers Was the Shooter: Inside the Heartbreaking New Film ‘Mass’

After every shocking news report about mass school shootings, I wonder what the impact is on the lives of the parents left behind. How do they reconcile what happened with why it happened? How do they evaluate the inexplicable loss of their children with the society that caused the damage, and how do they move forward to face a sane and rational future in the harsh daylight of so much grief? These are vital questions that can perhaps only be answered by the survivors, but Mass, a beautifully acted and intelligently written film that soberly tackles these thorny issues head on, valiantly tries.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO