CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

How can we be assured of our salvation in Christ?

restorationnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThank God that Peachtree Baptist Church still continues to be blessed. We at Peachtree continue to praise God for all with which he continues to bless us. The sanctuary flower arrangement Sunday was presented to glorify God by Bob and I as a loving reminder of all the members of Peachtree and our community who are at home or in assisted living and nursing facilities. This group of people needs to constantly be in our thoughts and prayers.

restorationnewsmedia.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Evening News

TOM MAY: How can God work to restore our house?

The family handyman website ranks the top 25 home improvement and restoration shows on television today, though the actual number of restoration shows may top 100. My initiation into the genre came from Bob Vila. His original series on PBS television was called This Old House. The programs ran from 1979 to 1989 but are still in syndication today.
RELIGION
Newsday

Asking the Clergy: How do we make friends with our enemies?

In a world rife with divisive and distrustful public discourse, how can it be possible — as some faiths suggest — to love our enemies, ask God to bless them or offer to parley with them to resolve differences? This week’s clergy discuss paths to reconciliation with those who insult, persecute or vocally disagree with us.
PLAINVIEW, NY
hometownstations.com

Anyone needing Christmas Assistance in Lima can register at the Salvation Army

The process is underway for anyone needing holiday assistance from the Lima Salvation Army. October 5th was the first of three days that people can walk in and fill out an application for help this Christmas. The Salvation Army is expecting a large number of families and individuals needing assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. They are asking people not to wait as applications after this week’s deadline are not guaranteed.
LIMA, OH
restorationnewsmedia.com

Weekly devotional: Blessings from God do not wait

Ephesians 1:3 (ESV) “Blessed be the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, who has blessed us in C... Subscribe to The Wake Weekly today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
State
Tennessee State
State
Alabama State
restorationnewsmedia.com

We must work out our salvation

“Work it out.” I’ve heard people use this phrase in conversations about sore muscles, difficulties b... Subscribe to The Johnstonian News today. This content is available in full to subscribers. Click the link below to get unlimited access to our content.
RELIGION
urbanmatter.com

How Can We Feed Those in Need?

Hunger is something that is often automatically assigned as a problem in developing countries, however, it is a worldwide problem. Developed countries such as the UK and US also have a hunger problem, with upwards of 1.5 million people in the UK going hungry daily. Therefore, for an impact to be made, we must recognize that the hunger crisis is in no way a foreign concept. Many steps can be taken to help eliminate hunger both nearby and worldwide, but how can it be done?
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christ
Person
Jesus
Person
Jesus Christ
saportareport.com

Stories Matter: We can choose to face our truths together

By Guest Columnist NATSU TAYLOR SAITO, a Regents’ professor and law professor at Georgia State University. In June 2020, in the wake of massive local, national, and worldwide demonstrations against racism and police violence, the Confederate monument in downtown Decatur came down. Standing next to the historic county courthouse since...
GEORGIA STATE
Kansas Reflector

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy?

A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved from our North Dakota hometown, me to Minnesota by way of stops in Florida and Georgia, and she to Texas, where she worked as a teacher, got married and raised a family for more than 30 […] The post Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy? appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Conversation U.S.

What is family estrangement? A relationship expert describes the problem and research agenda

Holidays are often a time of strengthening family bonds and relationships. But for those who have difficult relationships with siblings, parents and extended family, it can be a stressful and upsetting time. We asked Kristina Scharp to explain why family relationships sometimes break down – and some things to consider when talking to those in this situation. What is family estrangement? Family estrangement occurs when at least one family member intentionally distances themselves from at least one other family member because of a negative relationship – or the perception of one. Research suggests that at least 27% of adults experience family estrangement that...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peachtree Baptist Church#Bible Studies For Life
CBS Miami

Surveillance Video Captures Man Vandalizing Statue Of Jesus At Miami Shores Church

MIAMI SHORES (CBSMiami) — Police have released surveillance video of a man who vandalized a statue of Jesus Christ at St. Martha’s Catholic Church property in Miami Shores. The video, taken on August 28, shows a man walking up to the statue and throw something at it. WATCH: Surveillance Video   “You can see a person throwing whatever, I’m not sure if it was a large rock or if he was using a hammer, but you can see him going at the hand, at the hand, and finally, the hand is knocked off. Then the person just walks away,” explained Mary Ross Agosta with...
MIAMI SHORES, FL
Aspen Times

Guest commentary: How can we be as good as our dogs think we are?

Reminded of mortality by the Jewish High Holidays, I’ve been thinking about our 14 ½ year-old puppy, Leo. Though near life’s end, his ever-wagging tail signals he’s loving life. Leo’s dog-sitter insists the secret to his longevity is acute FOMO — fear of missing out — because he loves me...
PETS
restorationnewsmedia.com

Victims have advocate in Wesley Shelter

Participants hold signs bringing awareness to domestic violence issues during the Wesley Shelter's Silent Walk in 2019. Domestic violence is an issue year-round, but in October, advocates work to shine a light on the problems that exist here and in every community. While many suffer in silence, they don’t have...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
WTRF- 7News

Motorcyclists riding for veterans, especially those affected by PTSD

OHIO COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF)-Motorcyclists are riding for those who put their life on the line for our freedom’s. It’s the “DLR Mustang Horses for Heroes Ride”: the first of its kind at the Valley Harley-Davidson. They’re bringing awareness to veterans, especially those struggling with PTSD… a special cause even close to Anthony Glessner’s heart. […]
OHIO COUNTY, WV
Louisiana Illuminator

Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy?

A distant cousin of mine recently died of COVID-19. We had long ago lost touch when we both moved from our North Dakota hometown, me to Minnesota by way of stops in Florida and Georgia, and she to Texas, where she worked as a teacher, got married and raised a family for more than 30 […] The post Amid our fellow citizens’ foolish choices, how do we maintain our empathy? appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy