The US dollar fell again on Wednesday as the CPI numbers came out in line with expectations. It looks as if we are going to continue the move lower after a couple of very choppy sessions. This does not necessarily mean that we will break down immediately, but it is obvious that the 1.24 level is being targeted. If we can break down below that level, then it is likely that we will continue to go much lower, reaching down towards the 1.23 handle, followed by the 1.20 handle.

CURRENCIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO