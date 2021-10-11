CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thinking in Print: The Frankenstein We Forgot

Victor Frankenstein pays dearly for playing God in Mary Shelley’s classic novel Frankenstein, and by the end he, his creation and his entire family are dead. Well, everyone except Ernest. The Frankenstein middle child is miraculously spared from the creature’s murderous rampage, but why? Did Shelley forget he existed, or does Ernest’s survival have a deeper meaning?

