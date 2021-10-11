Milos Zeman: The Czech president is in intensive care

The Czech Republic was plunged into uncertainty on Sunday as President Milos Zeman was rushed to hospital a day after his ally, populist billionaire Prime Minister Andrej Babis, narrowly lost an election. The president, who plays a critical role in nominating any future prime minister, was taken to hospital by ambulance shortly after meeting Babis and appeared to be unconscious upon arrival, with someone seen holding up his head. His doctor said he was in intensive care, while the Blesk tabloid quoted Zeman's office head Vratislav Mynar as saying that he "fell asleep during the transport, that's all. He wasn't unconscious". The DNES broadsheet wrote later on Sunday that Zeman, who has liver problems according to local media, was in a stable condition and could spend up to three weeks in hospital.

