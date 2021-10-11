CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milos Zeman: The Czech president is in intensive care

By Keith Wise
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleD.Czech President Milos Zeman is in a military hospital in Prague. According to his personal physician Miroslav Savorl, Zeman is in the intensive care unit of the clinic. He has not yet been able to provide any information about the diagnosis. The reason for the inpatient admission was complications caused by a chronic illness, due to which Zaman was already receiving treatment, and without going into details, Javoral said.

