SANTEE, Calif. — Friends, family and co-workers will remember the UPS driver who was tragically killed during the Santee plane crash with a moment of silence at 12:14 p.m. on Tuesday. The time marked exactly one day after the plane crashed into the UPS truck and into several homes in Santee. The UPS driver has been identified as 30-year UPS veteran, Steve Krueger.

SANTEE, CA ・ 4 DAYS AGO