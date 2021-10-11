CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

The debate about vaccines and stem cells is just the latest twist

By RockyDailyNews RSS Feed
rockydailynews.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news could have been worse, but it was bad enough. We got the message from my 6-year-old’s elementary school on Thursday night that he might have to be quarantined because of a possible COVID infection in his first-grade class. The next day, we hear that the quarantine would, in...

rockydailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
EatThis

Forgetting This One Thing Can Mean You Have Alzheimer's

It's well-known that memory problems can be an early sign of Alzheimer's disease. But forgetting one thing in particular can be especially indicative of Alzheimer's. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

5 Signs You Have Dementia and Aren't Aging "Normally"

What are the signs you have dementia and it's not just "normal" aging? There are a few and they're important to know. For although you may joke, at times, that you had a "brain fart," or struggle to remember so-and-so's name, a certain pattern of behavior can be more alarming. "Normal aging may include weakening muscles and bones, stiffening of arteries and vessels, and some age-related memory changes that may show as: Occasionally misplacing car keys. Struggling to find a word but remembering it later. Forgetting the name of an acquaintance," says the CDC. But read on to see the signs of actual dementia; we've listed 7 key signs—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stem Cells#Covid#News Broadcasters#Online News Aggregator
EatThis

This Blood Type Puts You at Risk for Dementia

Your blood type can tell you a lot about yourself, and researchers are discovering it can even indicate if you might get certain diseases. Besides telling you if you might have a heart issue or get diabetes—or even what kind of personality you have, according to one report—your blood type may be predictive of certain memory problems, including dementia. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

If You Get a Moderna Booster, Expect These Side Effects, New CDC Report Says

Health experts have been debating the need for booster shots over the past few months, with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently authorizing a Pfizer booster for certain groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This additional shot is only available to those who received the Pfizer vaccine for their first two doses. Moderna recipients are advised to wait until a booster dose is approved for their specific vaccine, which White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, has said will likely come "relatively soon." But if you got Moderna and are waiting your turn, you can still prepare yourself for what the next shot will be like, thanks to new CDC research documenting the potential side effects of a Moderna booster.
PHARMACEUTICALS
deseret.com

The real reason why Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine doesn’t have a booster shot yet

Scientists with the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that Moderna did not meet all the criteria necessary for the FDA to support a booster vaccine. Per Yahoo! News, FDA scientists released new documents that show the Moderna vaccine’s booster shot created antibodies. But the difference in antibody levels before and after the booster shot wasn’t big enough to warrant a booster shot.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Daily Mail

Fully vaccinated Florida father, 58 - whose family said he had NO pre-existing conditions - dies of COVID-19 after spending a month in the hospital

A fully vaccinated Florida father has died from COVID-19 despite having no underlying conditions, according to his family. Vincent Konidare, 58, of Palm Beach, Florida, passed way on September 19 after spending a month in the hospital battling the disease. This in spite of the fact that Konidare had received...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Called Rat Bite Fever Is Spreading Around The U.S.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a warning about Rat Bite Fever, a deadly disease caused by the Streptobacillus Moniliformis bacterium. Health authorities want to inform residents about a deadly strain of bacteria being spread by rodents around the United States. Without medical treatment, the fatality rate can be as high as 13%.
Best Life

If You Take This Common Medication, Call Your Doctor Now, FDA Says

You may know what your medications are prescribed to treat, but for many people, the mechanism by which those drugs work isn't always clear. And while the label on your prescription bottles may give you some indication as to what's contained in those medications, there may be a number of ingredients whose purpose you're not as familiar with. Unfortunately, in the case of one common medication, what you don't know could hurt you, as it's now being pulled from the market for contamination with a potential carcinogen. Read on to discover which medication is being recalled and what to do if you have it at home.
BALTIMORE, MD
EatThis

5 Ways to Prevent Dementia, Says Dr. Sanjay Gupta

"The key to treating dementia is prevention," says Dr. Sanjay Gupta, CNN's chief medical correspondent and a practicing neurosurgeon, in his recent book Stay Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age. Gupta notes that brain changes that result in dementia have been found to begin 20 to 30 years before a diagnosis, making prevention an urgent and worthy goal. "And it just so happens that the same things you can do to reduce your risk for the disease are what you can do to improve your quality of life as you live with the disease," he adds. These are five ways you can start preventing dementia now and live a better life today. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Best Life

Pfizer Just Made Another Major Announcement About Its Vaccine

While there are three COVID vaccines available for use in the U.S., it's clear that Pfizer's vaccine has experienced the most developments in the last year. In May, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) voted to authorize Pfizer's vaccine for use in people ages 12 to 15, making it the only vaccine available for teens. Then in Aug. 2021, Pfizer became the first—and so far only—vaccine to gain full approval from the FDA, cementing its place in the medical community. Now, Pfizer's manufacturer has just announced the next step for its vaccine.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ophthalmologytimes.com

Ocular adverse events linked to inactivated COVID-19 vaccine

A team of investigators at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi studied patients who presented with ocular adverse events within 15 days after the first of 2 doses of the inactivated COVID-19 vaccine Sinopharm. Mild, reversible ocular adverse events were observed in the ocular anterior and posterior segments in patients in Abu...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Healthcare IT News

CDC publishes rates of COVID-19 cases, deaths by vaccine brand

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has published information on its COVID Data Tracker about rates of cases and deaths among fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people. In August, according to the data, unvaccinated people had a 6.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19, and an 11.3...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Signs You're Getting One of the "Most Painful" Cancers

Pancreatic cancer is one of the most feared forms of cancer—not only is it one of the deadliest, but it's also one of the most painful. "Pancreatic cancer remains one of the most painful malignancies," wrote the authors of a study in the World Journal of Gastrointestinal Oncology. That's because, lacking a routine screening test, pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed after it's advanced, having spread to the abdomen or bones, or pressing against other organs or the spine. The best hope is early detection, to catch the cancer before it's spread outside the pancreas if at all possible. Here are some of the early signs of pancreatic cancer. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
CANCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy