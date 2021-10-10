Flood Watch issued for Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 05:40:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-11 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Chautauqua; Elk; Labette; Montgomery; Neosho; Wilson FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING The Flood Watch continues for * a portion of Southeast Kansas, including the following areas, Allen, Chautauqua, Elk, Labette, Montgomery, Neosho, Wilson, and Woodson. * Until 7 AM CDT this morning. * Storms producing high rainfall rates will continue to affect southeast Kansas early this morning which may result in some minor flooding.