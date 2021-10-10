CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Henry scores 3 TDs; Titans send Jags to 20th straight loss

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) Derrick Henry enjoyed another happy homecoming while continuing to torment his hometown team.

Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns about 25 miles from where he grew up, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19 Sunday, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss.

Henry padded his NFL rushing lead - he now 640 yards on the ground through five games - as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime stunner at the New York Jets and avoided consecutive losses to winless teams.

''I think he's a stud,'' Titans left tackle Taylor Lewan said. ''The crazy thing is, from a rushing standpoint, as an offensive line, we can do way better. We've played way better in the past. We're leaving a lot of meat on the bone there.''

Henry ended a streak of three consecutive road games with at least 150 yards rushing. But he became the third Titans/Oilers player in history to top 60 rushing touchdowns, joining Hall of Famer Earl Campbell (73) and Eddie George (64). Henry has 62 total, including 14 against Jacksonville.

Henry and the Titans have won four straight and eight of nine in the series.

''Derrick does a great job pretty much every week,'' Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill said. ''You look at what he's done over the course of his career, especially the last three years. He's big, his physical and he's tough. He runs hard and he's durable. It's fun to be able to play with him.''

Jacksonville (0-5) moved into sole position of the second-longest skid in NFL history, six shy of tying the record Tampa Bay set in 1977 over its first two seasons as an expansion team. The franchise's latest debacle came eight days after coach Urban Meyer was captured on camera with a young woman dancing near his lap at an Ohio bar, behavior team owner Shad Khan called ''inexcusable.''

Meyer was more animated than usual on the sideline and even ran near the goal line to celebrate a touchdown on a fourth-and-goal play.

But Meyer ended up once again lamenting all that went wrong for his team.

''I see a group of warriors. I see a group of players that I love to death,'' Meyer said. ''I see a group of players that are spilling it on the field and we're not getting it. We're not closing it out.''

The Jaguars fumbled on the third play of the game. Byard scooped it up and ran 30 yards for a score. Jacksonville also missed an extra point; dropped what should have been an interception and maybe a pick-six; missed a 53-yard field goal; and was flagged for a phantom pass interference penalty on a third-down play.

Adding to the list, quarterback Trevor Lawrence appeared to run for his second score of the day in the fourth quarter. But replay officials ruled him down inside the 1-yard line, setting up a fourth-down call. Carlos Hyde was dropped for a 3-yard loss on the ensuing play, and center Brandon Linder suffered what appeared to be a significant leg injury.

The Titans probably needed all that fortune. Their defense was porous most of the afternoon, allowing 454 yards and forcing just two punts. Jacksonville's James Robinson ran 18 times for a career-high 149 yards and a touchdown.

''Not gonna apologize for winning,'' Byard said. ''Obviously, it wasn't pretty, it wasn't perfect at all. We've got to a lot of stuff we need to clean up. But happy to get a win, man, in Duval (County).''

Tennessee was better on the other side of the ball, with Henry grinding out his yardage on 29 carries. Ryan Tannehill completed 14 of 22 passes for 197 yards with a touchdown.

KEY INJURIES

Linder was carted to the locker room, a potentially huge loss for the Jaguars. ... Titans CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring), LB Rashaan Evans (quadriceps), G Rodger Saffold (shoulder) and LB Monty Rice (groin) all left the game, adding to an already mounting injury list for the defending AFC South champions. . Jaguars LBs Myles Jack (back) and Dakota Allen (shoulder) also were injured.

Titans host Buffalo on Monday night, Oct. 18.

Jaguars travel to London to play a ''home'' game against Miami next Sunday.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Derrick Henry Sends Clear Message Amid Titans Struggles

The Tennessee Titans went into this Sunday’s game with a 2-1 record, despite having played some rather up-and-down football through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. Fans began to grow concerned that the team might not be set up to replicate their success of the past few years.
NFL
AP

Titans use 2 huge defensive plays to beat Jags

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Tennessee safety Kevin Byard has a plan for the ball from his first NFL touchdown. It’s a fairly unique one, too. Byard won’t be putting the ball on a shelf or in a display case. He’s going to add it to a collection of turnover footballs stashed in a closet back home and eventually have them turned into a leather couch or chair.
NFL
Nashville Scene

Urban's Wasteland: Titans Face Jags Sunday

It's been some kind of week for Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The paragon of virtue was caught on camera with a young woman "dancing close to Meyer's lap," as the Associated Press put it for some reason, at his eponymous bar in Columbus, Ohio. Such was the distraction, he called off the weekly team meeting Monday. And then, facing a barrage of reports that he lost credibility with his team (with at least one player saying he didn't have any to begin with), he called a team meeting Wednesday to apologize.
NFL
Daily Herald

Jags trying to move on from 'negative stuff' against Titans

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Urban Meyer got a slap on the wrist and then a pat on the back. He received support from players, coaches, family members and his boss during a tumultuous week that was as humbling as it was humiliating for the Jacksonville Jaguars coach. He's ready to move...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
USA Today

Jaguars lose 20th consecutive game as Derrick Henry, Titans roll to victory

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Derrick Henry ran for 130 yards and three touchdowns, Kevin Byard returned a fumble for a score and the Tennessee Titans beat Jacksonville 37-19 Sunday, sending the Jaguars to their 20th consecutive loss. Henry padded his NFL rushing lead as the Titans (3-2) rebounded from an overtime...
NFL
AllTitans

Jags Made Henry Earn Every Yard This Time

Every one of Derrick Henry’s returns to Jacksonville, Fla., now spark a predictable flood of flashback stories from media members. It’s hard to resist, given some of the otherworldly numbers Henry racked up for Yulee High just outside of Jacksonville: In his senior year alone, he topped 500 yards in one game, surpassed 400 yards four times and broke the 300-yard mark on eight different occasions.
NFL
hudsonvalley360.com

Titans defeat C-A for 1st home victory; Halsted with 5 TDs

CRARYVILLE -- The Taconic Hills Titans won their first home game of the 2021 football season by a 60-0 final score over visiting Coxsackie-Athens. Landon Halsted was the star of the game as he completed seven passes for 165 yards and three touchdowns, rushed for 111 yards and a touchdown, and returned a punt 65 yards for a score as well.
COXSACKIE, NY
Florida Times-Union

Postgame review: Titans' Derrick Henry scores 3 TD, Jaguars' losing skid stretches to 20

The Jacksonville Jaguars return to TIAA Bank Field Sunday to face off against their most frequent AFC South rivals, the Tennessee Titans. The game is the Jaguars' first since the controversy stemming from head coach Urban Meyer's bar video. No. 1 NFL Draft pick Trevor Lawrence is still searching for his first professional victory, while the Jaguars are aiming to prevent their losing streak from extending to 20 games, which would be third-worst in NFL history. In order to do that, Jacksonville must contain the Tennessee offense and running back Derrick Henry, the NFL rushing champion and Heisman Trophy winner who shattered the national career record at Yulee High School.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Byard
Person
Shad Khan
Person
Rodger Saffold
Chronicle

Tyler Adkins’ 3 TDs Powers Titans Past T-Wolves

PWV — Adkins 6-yard run. Rushing: MWP — Layten Collette 14/40; PWV — Blake Howard 15/131, Wil Clements 15/82. Passing: MWP — Layten Collette 2-8/23; PWV — Tyler Adkins 6-6/129. Receiving: MWP — Hunter Hazen 1/15; PWV — Tyson Portmann 2/78, Kolton Fluke 2/40. PE ELL — Tyler Adkins tossed...
PE ELL, WA
CBS Sports

Titans' Derrick Henry: Posts 177 total yards

Henry recorded 33 rushes for 157 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 4 loss to the Jets. He added two receptions for 20 yards. Henry topped 35 total touches for the second time in four games this season, aided by both overtime and the lack of a an efficient passing attack for the Titans. He ripped off big gains both as a rusher and receiver, logging three rushes and one reception of more than 15 yards. Henry also scored his fourth touchdown of the season, plowing his way into the end zone early in the fourth quarter from one yard out. On the campaign, Henry has topped 100 rushing yards in three consecutive games and has also tallied multiple receptions in every contest.
NFL
CBS Seattle

Fantasy Football Start Or Sit Week 6: Will Darrel Williams Get Enough Touches For The Chiefs?

(CBS Boston) — Having one of the Kansas City Chiefs’ offensive skill players in your fantasy lineup can certainly help your scoring output. But that hasn’t necessarily been a guarantee this season. While Patrick Mahomes has generally been consistent (turnover issues not withstanding), other players have had off-weeks. It’s been feast or famine with receiver Tyreek Hill. Travis Kelce picked up just two points against the Philadelphia Eagles. And running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire sometimes seemed to disappear from the offense. Edwards-Helaire is now on injured reserve with a knee injury. Darrel Williams is set to take over the starting spot. Is...
NFL
fox17.com

Henry again carrying battered Titans into crucial stretch

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry is carrying the Tennessee Titans yet again. The 2020 AP Offensive Player of the Year is leading the NFL with 640 yards rushing. He’s atop the league with 142 carries and seven touchdowns, and he scored three more in a 37-19 win in Jacksonville in an almost pedestrian performance for Henry with 29 carries for 130 yards.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jets#American Football#Ap#Titans Oilers
fantasypros.com

Derrick Henry scores a TD in loss to the Jets

Derrick Henry rushed 33 times for 157 yards and a touchdown, adding two catches on two targets for 20 yards in the Titans' loss to the Jets by 27-24 score. With Julio Jones and A.J. Brown out the Titans revolved their offense around Henry and he saw his second-highest rushing total of the season. The 27-year-old running back and the team are facing the Jaguars in Week 5 and Henry should be started in all fantasy leagues.
NFL
AllTitans

Think Workload Worries Henry, Titans? Think Again

NASHVILLE – As the offensive coordinator for a Tennessee Titans team that’s averaged a league-high 73 plays per contest, Todd Downing listens to plenty of game-day chatter from Mike Vrabel and the rest of the coaching staff. One thing Downing has not heard during this first stretch of five games?
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans vs. Jags Week 5 recap: Everything we know

The Jacksonville Jaguars acquired their 20th straight loss Sunday after falling to their divisional rivals in the Tennessee Titans by a score of 37-19. It was a game where the offense once again gave fans a lot to be hopeful for, however, the defense once again struggled and allowed 368 total yards.
NFL
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy