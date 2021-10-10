CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supply Chain Cybersecurity 1 big thing: Make sure there is and current involvement developing business cases and business plans.

Cover picture for the articleSupply Chain Cybersecurity 1 big thing: Make sure there is and current involvement developing business cases and business plans. The big picture: Analyze supplier and economic markets; identify and manage market risks and opportunities; identify and develop a supplier relationship management program that improves the overall capability of your supply base.

actionnewsnow.com

Business leaders expect supply chain turmoil to last well into 2022

The ongoing supply chain crisis isn't going to end anytime soon, according to a new survey of chief financial officers. The majority of the CFOs, who represent a wide range of businesses across multiple industries, expect the challenges to last "well into" 2022. They warned their companies are experiencing supply chain disruptions that have fueled production and shipping delays as well an increase in materials prices.
helpnetsecurity.com

Worldwide supply chains vulnerable as businesses lack visibility into suppliers

BlueVoyant released the findings of its second annual global survey into third-party cyber risk management. The study reveals that 97% of firms surveyed have been negatively impacted by a cybersecurity breach that occurred in their supply chain. 93% admitted that they have suffered a direct cybersecurity breach because of weaknesses...
Shorthorn

Global supply chain issues pose challenges to Arlington businesses

Jambo’s BBQ owner Paul Lovato thought life around his restaurant was returning to normal when the COVID- 19 lockdown restrictions loosened in the fall of 2020. It wasn’t long before he realized he had a new problem to contend with — he couldn’t find brisket. It wasn’t just the barbecue...
Baton Rouge Business Report

Inside the broken supply chain squeezing businesses everywhere

The commercial pipeline that each year brings $1 trillion worth of toys, clothing, electronics and furniture from Asia to the U.S. is clogged and no one knows how to unclog it. According to The Washington Post, this month, the median cost of shipping a standard rectangular metal container from China...
AFP

Goldman Sachs profits up 63% on surge in dealmaking activity

Goldman Sachs reported a jump in third-quarter profits Friday behind robust gains in its financial advisory and trading divisions, capping a strong week of results for large US banks. The big New York investment bank reported profits of $5.3 billion, up 63 percent on a 26 percent increase in revenues to $13.6 billion. Key drivers for Goldman during the quarter included a jump in revenues tied to completed mergers and acquisitions, initial public offerings and capital-raising efforts by private companies. Goldman also turned in a strong performance in its global markets division, driven by higher revenues in equity trading.
