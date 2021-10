On this special Locked On MLB teaser episode, Sully and Jeff Carr (Locked On Reds) take you through the Locked On MLB Playoff Power Rankings as voted on by Locked On’s local roster of MLB hosts. They make their predictions for the postseason and who will square off in the World Series, and offer thoughts on where they agree and disagree with consensus. Then, they’re joined by Lucas Smith (Locked On Cardinals) and Jeff Snider (Locked On Dodgers) to preview the National League Wild Card Game.

