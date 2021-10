How I wished this article was made a week earlier. It could have saved me some money. I bought a wireless earphones few days ago at around $60 out of curiosity even though I am very critical about these wireless things. I am very aware that these wireless earphones are disposable and designed to make more money for the companies. After I tried my new wireless earphones, it made me realize that these wireless earphones are not better sounding than the bundled wired earphones of my Nokia 7 Plus. Apart from the features like ANC, awareness/transparency modes and wireless capability, their sounds are not significantly different.

ELECTRONICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO